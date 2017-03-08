Company News

:
Growing Membership Priority for New TCC Director
By Blank | March 8, 2017

March 8, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

WARREN, Ohio – The new director of the Trumbull Country Club is focusing on growing membership at the 101-year-old club by waiving initiation fees and eliminating assessments.

Joe Folk was appointed to his position in November by the club’s board of directors. He is “an industry expert,” the board said in announcing his appointment to manage operations at the “traditional and prestigious private club.”

“This is by far one of the outstanding courses in the area,” Folk said. “Golf members are not required to schedule tee times in advance and memberships at the club include all greens fees and all cart fees. TCC is consistently rated as one of the most picturesque and finest courses in the area. The greens are true, fast and challenging.”

From the championship tees, the par-70 course is 6,304 yards with a course rating of 70.4 and a slope rating of 125. The ladies’ tees are 5,631 yards for a par 73. Trumbull Country Club also has a driving range, putting green and a short-game area with a sand trap.

Inside, the golf club has year-round fine dining and social events and weekly live entertainment. All memberships include access to the swimming pool, tennis courts and fitness center.

For more information, visit TrumbullCountryClub.com or call Folk at 330 372 4024.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio