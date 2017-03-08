Growing Membership Priority for New TCC Director

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The new director of the Trumbull Country Club is focusing on growing membership at the 101-year-old club by waiving initiation fees and eliminating assessments.

Joe Folk was appointed to his position in November by the club’s board of directors. He is “an industry expert,” the board said in announcing his appointment to manage operations at the “traditional and prestigious private club.”

“This is by far one of the outstanding courses in the area,” Folk said. “Golf members are not required to schedule tee times in advance and memberships at the club include all greens fees and all cart fees. TCC is consistently rated as one of the most picturesque and finest courses in the area. The greens are true, fast and challenging.”

From the championship tees, the par-70 course is 6,304 yards with a course rating of 70.4 and a slope rating of 125. The ladies’ tees are 5,631 yards for a par 73. Trumbull Country Club also has a driving range, putting green and a short-game area with a sand trap.

Inside, the golf club has year-round fine dining and social events and weekly live entertainment. All memberships include access to the swimming pool, tennis courts and fitness center.

For more information, visit TrumbullCountryClub.com or call Folk at 330 372 4024.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.