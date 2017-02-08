Growth Report 2017: Enterprise Park Project Is Next for Cafaro Co.

0 0 0 0

Editor’s Note: The following story is from Growth Report 2017, published by The Business Journal.

By Joe Bell, director corporate communications, Cafaro Company.

NILES, Ohio — How do you top a year like 2016? It certainly was a big one for the Eastwood Mall Complex.

The flagship shopping center for the Cafaro Company became the location for the company’s new Niles headquarters. Work was completed last year on the 50,000-square-foot, three-story Eastwood Office Centre. And in June, the corporate staff moved there after more than 50 years at the company’s previous headquarters on Youngstown’s Belmont Avenue.

Just a few months later, the 100-suite Hampton Inn & Suites opened its doors. That accompanied a string of new additions to the mall’s retail lineup. At the same time, an aesthetic renovation of the mall’s interior and exterior got underway.

In a sense, though, these significant developments were setting the stage for a new chapter in growth. It will be written on 105 acres on the north side of the Eastwood Complex. Dubbed Enterprise Park at Eastwood, this new project is envisioned as a mixed-use development, offering space for offices, residential units, financial services, health care, research, light industrial or assisted living, with perhaps a smattering of specialty retail.

Come spring, site preparation will get underway for a new roadway just east of Eastwood Field, extending to Mall River Road near Sam’s Club and providing a link to busy Route 46.

The design concept for Enterprise Park calls for a campus-like setting. Mosquito Creek, which runs through a portion of the site, will be incorporated in the design.

The ultimate appearance of Enterprise Park and the roster of its resident businesses will be dictated by marketplace demand. Cafaro executives will continue their discussions with any number of parties who might be interested in setting up shop on a “green field” site situated in the heart of what has become the commercial/retail center of Trumbull County.

