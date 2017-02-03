Growth Report 2017: MS Consultants to Expand Retail Design Group

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — MS Consultants plans to grow this year by expanding its retail design group, launching a facilities improvement campaign targeted at smaller universities and continuing sustainable infrastructure development, Thomas E. Mosure says.

Mosure is president and CEO of the engineering and architecture firm founded in Youngstown in 1963.

Revenues surpassed those of 2015 by 12%, he reports, and the company moved up 41 spots to No. 214 on the Engineering News-Record list of the top-500 design firms.

Other honors the firm received were a Healthy Ohio Healthy Worksite Silver Award from the Ohio Department of Health for its wellness program. MS Consultants offers cash incentives, including lower health insurance premiums, to its employees to lead healthier lives through exercise and quitting bad habits.

In the wellness program, employees were encouraged to walk 97 million steps to benefit diabetes organizations, to which MS gave $10,000.

MS provided full architectural, civil and structural engineering services to convert the Stambaugh Building into a DoubleTree hotel and work began last August. The hotel is scheduled to open this December.

To make it easier for its customers to benefit from MS services, the company launched a redesigned website last year. This results in an increase in both the number of visitors and their engagement on the site, Mosure says.

MS sponsors, and its employees participate, in the Mahoning Valley Miniature Bridge Competition and Youngstown Community Cup. And it raises funds for the civil engineering program at Youngstown State University.

In cooperation with YSU, the Summer Manufacturing Institute and Youngstown YWCA, MS sponsored the building of a rain garden at its Youngstown offices, 333 E. Federal St., where 20 children built the garden. They learned about growing and tending plants, including those native to the region, and how the environment benefits from such efforts.

And MS participated in Catholic Charities’ annual holiday outreach by adopting 10 families and their children. The MS team provided the families with gifts, nonperishable food and gift cards.

