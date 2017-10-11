Hapco CEO Celebrates BAK’s $8M Expansion

0 0 0 0

KENT, Ohio – Hapco Inc., a founding sponsor of the National Women in Roofing association, joined BAK Thermoplastic Technologies Ltd., in Switzerland Sept. 15 to celebrate the completion of BAK’s $8 million expansion project.

Hapco is one of the world’s largest master distributors for BAK, a manufacturer of plastic welding and hot air equipment that employs an 80% female workforce.

Charles George, Hapco CEO, was one of 100 guests invited to tour the expanded facility on the 20th anniversary of BAK’s founding. TThe manufacturer exports 98% of current production to 56 countries, and expects the addition of about five countries by the end of 2017.

“This is a big challenge”, says Bruno Zurmuhle, founder of BAK, in a news release. “Our manufacturing is now 3½ times larger.”

This growth will give BAK the opportunity to hire more employees to manufacture key components in-house, as the company expedite sproduct delivery to support their global demand.

Pictured: Kathy Padgett and Charles George, CEO of Hapco Inc.

