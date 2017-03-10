Awards & Events

:
HBA Economic Forecast Breakfast is March 21
By Blank | March 10, 2017

March 10, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Home Builders & Remodelers Association of the Valley will host its 2017 Economic Forecast Breakfast March 21 at the Poland Library from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Rob Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders. Dietz is responsible for housing market analyses, forecasting and industry surveys. Before joining the national association, he worked as an economist for the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

The deadline to register for the breakfast is March 15.

Tickets, which are $25 for HBA members and $30 for nonmembers, can be purchased by calling the Home Builders & Remodelers Association at 330 965 9779.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio