HBA Economic Forecast Breakfast is March 21

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Home Builders & Remodelers Association of the Valley will host its 2017 Economic Forecast Breakfast March 21 at the Poland Library from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Rob Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders. Dietz is responsible for housing market analyses, forecasting and industry surveys. Before joining the national association, he worked as an economist for the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

The deadline to register for the breakfast is March 15.

Tickets, which are $25 for HBA members and $30 for nonmembers, can be purchased by calling the Home Builders & Remodelers Association at 330 965 9779.

