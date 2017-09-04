HBK Acquires Pittsburgh Firm in Merger Agreement

CANFIELD, Ohio — HBK CPAs & Consultants has signed conclusive merger agreement under which the appraisal firm Brabender Mascetta Pattison LLC is joining the financial services firm. The merger, announced Friday, extends HBK’s presence in the Pittsburgh region and broadens the reach and depth of its HBK Valuation, Litigation & Forensics business unit.

“We are pleased to welcome the team of Brabender Mascetta Pattison to HBK. Clearly a like-minded office, they operate on a service philosophy that mirrors our own,” said Christopher Allegretti, CEO and Managing Principal of HBK.

Kelly Carrier, principal in charge of HBK’s valuation unit, said Brabender Mascetta Pattison’s “history of excellence in valuation and litigation support,” particularly in the area of family law, was the impetus for pursuing a union between the two firms.

“We’re excited about adding such depth of expertise and experience to our valuation and litigation support group,” she said in a statement. “Brabender Mascetta Pattison is a leading litigation support firm in the Pittsburgh market. We are happy about combining their expertise in the family law arena with our practice, not only in Pittsburgh, but also for our clients in all markets we serve.”

Brabender Mascetta Pattison was founded in 2000. Its staff remains intact and will continue to operate from its offices in downtown Pittsburgh, according to the announcement.

HBK employs more than 500 professionals at its offices in Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.