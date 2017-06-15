HBK Named One of State’s Best Employers

0 0 1 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – For the eighth consecutive year, HBK CPAs & Consultants has been named one of the top employers in the state by Ohio Society for Human Resource Management.

In its annual list, the society ranked HBK ninth in the Large Employer category, up two spots from last year. The accounting firm has been ranked 10 of the 11 years it has been considered for nomination.

“This distinction is really important to us and we never take for granted that we will automatically earn it in any given year. We are the sum of our parts, so all thanks and credit goes to our driving force: our team,” said David J. Blasko, principal-in-charge of HBK’s northeastern Ohio region, in a release. “This award underscores our priority of giving our team the support and empowerment they need to feel fulfilled in their work as well as to nurture great client relationship.”

To be considered for the award, businesses must operate in Ohio, employ at least 15 in an Ohio office and operate in the state for at least one year. Winners are chosen based on the results of a survey reviewing workplace policies, practices, philosophy, demographics and employee feedback. Awards are presented in two categories: Small/ Medium Employer for those with between 15 and 259 employees and Large Employer for those with more than 250 employees.

HBK was founded in Youngstown in 1949 and has since expanded to include offices in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey. The company employs nearly 500.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.