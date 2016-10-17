Health Fair Held at Central YMCA Wednesday

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Central YMCA’s annual health fair, held Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature more than 70 vendors and health screenings, as well as four guest speakers.

The fair, held at the downtown YMCA, is free and open to all members.

Those attending can get blood work testing, flu shots, hearing screenings and blood pressure testing.

Presentations include “Healthy Eating on a Budget,” “All About Hearing,” “Diabetes Empowerment Program,” and “Tendons, Ligaments, Fascia: What’s the Difference?”

For more information, contact Central YMCA director of health and wellness Meri Fetkovich at 330 744 8411 or mfetkovich@youngstownymca.org.

