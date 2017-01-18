Health Foundations Seek Grant Applicants

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Trumbull Memorial Health Foundation and the Western Reserve Health Foundation are inviting applicants to submit proposals for their community health and issue-specific grant programs.

The two foundations, which are supporting organizations of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, provide funding for projects that address the current priorities identified by each county’s community health assessments and that specifically address social and economic challenges proven to contribute to poor health outcomes.

Requests to Western Reserve Health Foundation’s community health grants program should align with one of Mahoning County’s health priorities. These include promoting healthy eating and active living, addressing infant mortality and birth outcome inequity, reducing diabetes diagnoses and morbidity and/or decreasing deaths due to substance use disorders.

Trumbull Memorial Health Foundation grant requests should focus on increasing access to health care, promoting healthy behaviors, reducing crime and drug abuse and/or protecting the environment.

Issue-specific grant funds through the Trumbull Memorial Health Foundation Issue include the oncology fund, hospice fund, Rose Hughes Diabetes Fund, orthopedics fund and Wean Foundation Fund for Women’s and Children’s Health.

Western Reserve Health Foundation issue-specific grant funds include the cancer fund and Tod Children’s Hospital Pediatric Fund.

Interested grant applicants must submit a letter of inquiry by Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. Detailed information, including the required form, can be found in the TMHF and WRHF sections of the Community Foundation website.

