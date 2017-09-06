Heart Walk Set for Sept. 30 at WATTS Center

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The American Heart Association will hold its annual Tri-County Healthy for Good Heart Walk Sept. 30 at the Watson and Tressel Training Site at Youngstown State University.

More than 2,000 residents in the tri-county area are expected to raise more than $280,000 at the event, which begins with registration and the festival area opening at 8 a.m., and the walk kicking off at 10 a.m.

“The Healthy For Good Heart Walk is a fun way to invest in your health and that of future generations, while honoring those who have been impacted by heart disease, stroke and congenital heart defects,” said Gary Soukenik, president and CEO of Seven Seventeen Credit Union, chairman of the event. Seven Seventeen is sponsoring the walk.

Other sponsors include Farmers National Bank, ValleyCare Health System, Mercy Health, AVI Foodsystems, Lewis Construction, Akron Children’s Hospital, Cortland Banks, Pamily Proctor Family Foundation, Farmers National Trust, Huntington Bank, Chemical Bank, Hill Barth & King, Kent State University and Bitonte College of Health & Human Services at YSU. Media sponsors include WKBN-TV 27 and iHeartMedia.

In addition to the 1.5-mile walk, the event will feature a variety of entertainment and activities. These include healthy cooking demonstrations and fruit infused water; hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation training; free health screenings and exercise sessions; selfie stations; a kids zone with games; and other attractions. Thomas John of 106.1 FM and iHeartRadio will return as emcee of the event.

Individuals, teams and companies can sign up in advance for the non-competitive, 1.5-mile walk here.

