Help Hotline Becomes Help Network of Northeast Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Help Hotline Crisis Center Inc. is now the Help Network of Northeast Ohio. the resulting of a re-branding to better reflect its menu of community services, the agency announced Monday.

“It’s all about the mission, and that mission is helping people,” said Vince Brancaccio, Help Network’s CEO. “We’ve touched so many lives, and the agency has grown,” he added, emphasizing his appreciation for all of the staff and volunteers who worked to build Help Hotline into a multi-faceted community agency.

While many identify the agency as a suicide prevention hotline, Brancaccio said the organization provides numerous services that affect families and individuals in many other ways.

“We’re handling about 16,000 calls a month,” Brancaccio said. Although suicide prevention and intervention is still a major component of the organization’s mission, there are other services that Help Network has adopted since it formed in 1971.

“We do much more now,” he noted.

The agency provides assistance to those with mental health issues, substance abuse problems and homelessness. It also offers programs for veterans, seniors, victims and those with special needs.

“Besides services such as the crisis line, we also have community centers in Columbiana and Mahoning counties,” Brancaccio said.

The rebranding campaign coincides with the launch of the agency’s new website and logo, Brancaccio said. The website is easier to navigate, enabling users to access the information and help they need. In addition to suicide prevention phone numbers, it includes links to all of the services made available through the organization.

Brancaccio noted that the 211 database allows those who browse the website to put in any search term and call up the wide range of help now available through Help Network of Northeast Ohio.

“There’s a lot more we can do today than we could 46 years ago,” Brancaccio said. “We believe that our new name better reflects the diversity of these services, and will resonate with both those we serve and the many institutions and agencies that support our work.”

