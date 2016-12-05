Help Hotline Fundraiser Features Veteran Noah Galloway

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Help Hotline Crisis Center will host motivational speaker, author and personal trainer Noah Galloway for a fundraiser March 23 at The Lake Club.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Help Hotline’s programs, including Crisis Intervention, Suicide Prevention and the 211 Information and Referral Program.

Galloway was an Army sergeant in Operation Iraqi Freedom and lost an arm and leg during an improvised explosive device bombing. In 2015, he was a finalist on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. His book, Living with No Excuses: The Remarkable Rebirth of an American Soldier chronicles his journey.

Four sponsorship levels are available for the dinner. The platinum sponsorship costs $5,000, while gold, silver and bronze are $2,500, $1,000 and $550, respectively. All sponsors will receive tickets to the fundraiser, as well as recognition and advertising in the program. Upper levels of sponsorship include a meet-and-greet with Galloway.

For more information on the program and sponsorship, contact Todd Marian at 330 747 2696 or tmarian@helphotline.org.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.