High School Students Join YSU Concert Oct. 19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Almost 40 high school students from the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys will perform side by side with the Youngstown State University Wind Ensemble, Concert Band, and conductors Stephen Gage and Brandt Payne at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Stambaugh Auditorium.

The concert, Mexican Dances, begins with YSU’s Concert Band repertoire which includes Pierre La Plante’s “Prospect” and Gustav Holst’s “Second Suite in F for Military Band.”

YSU’s Wind Ensemble will perform Alberto Ginestera’s “Danza Final” from Estancia and H. Owen Reed’s “La Fiesta Mexicana.”

The combined bands –YSU’s Concert Band, Wind Ensemble and high school students will perform Claude Debussy’s “The Engulfed Cathedral” arranged by Merlin Patterson and Arturo Marquez’ “Danzon No. 2” (1994) arranged by Oliver Nickel.

“This is a fabulous way for high school music students to experience all that goes into a college performance. Our students and faculty will work with them throughout this process to showcase the level of musicianship necessary for one of our performances,” said Gage in a news release.

Tickets at the door for $7 for general admission, $6 for seniors, and free for anyone with a YSU ID.

For more information call 330 941 2307 or visit YSU.edu.

Participating high school students include:

Flute: Angelica Park, Girard; Richard Park, Girard; and Sydney Braatz, Poland Seminary.

Oboe: Kirsten Haddox, Bethel Park; and John Anzevino, Boardman.

Bassoon: Jonathan Bucholz, South Range; and Giovanni Bradshaw, Sharon.

Clarinet: Jessica Spore, Howland; Julia Sammartino, Howland; Chandler Cleric, North Hills; Victoria Lewis, Howland; Sophie McGee, Boardman; and Katie Bebb, Howland.

Bass Clarinet: Colin Davis, Howland.

Alto Saxophone: Noah Landry, Poland Seminary; Kathryn Kimes, Bethel Park; and Tommy Bachert, North Hills.

Horn: Greer Wardlaw, Clarion; Gretchen Berendt, Beaver Area; and Alina Taylor, Seneca Valley.

Trumpet: Paige Kellgren, Poland Seminary; Miles Spearman, Boardman; Maria Mangine, Lowellville; Jordan Zachary, New Castle; and Kaitlyn Cochenour, Neshannock.

Tenor Trombone: Ben Walsh, Poland Seminary; and Logan Kronstain, Beaver Local.

Bass Trombone: Daniel Patrick, Poland Seminary.

​Euphonium: Julia Stoffiere, Avon; John Fitch, Lowellville; Danny Turrillo, Boardman; and Johnathan Morris, Struthers.

Tuba: Connor Remington, Bethel Park; Jonah Warner, New Castle; and Bruce Deal, Bethel Park HS (PA)

Percussion: Drew Scalzo, Canfield; Stephen Dorbish, Austintown-Fitch; and Owen Davis, Mathews.

Pictured: YSU Wind Ensemble.

