Hilcorp Plans New Wells in Columbiana County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – New permits for horizontal wells in Columbiana County are likely to be approved in the coming weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR records show that Hilcorp Energy Co. on Oct. 3 applied for permits for 11 new horizontal wells in Fairfield Township on the Unkefer property, indicating the company has interest in further developing this area. The permits have yet to be formally issued by ODNR.

Hilcorp is the most active oil and gas producer in the northern Utica. It has drilled wells in Mahoning County, Columbiana County, and has a portfolio of producing wells in neighboring Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania.

There were no new permits issued in Lawrence or Mercer counties last week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Meanwhile, the rig count in eastern Ohio’s Utica shale dropped from 18 to 17 during the week ended Oct. 15, according to ODNR.

Permits for new horizontal wells also slowed during the period, ODNR reports. Just two new wells – one for Ascent Resources Utica LLC and another for Rice Drilling LLC – were approved during the week. Both wells are planned for Belmont County in the southern tier of the oil and gas play.

To date, there are 2,268 permitted wells, 1,827 wells drilled, and 1,413 wells in production in Ohio’s Utica, according to ODNR.

