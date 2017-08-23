World War II ‘Flying Fortress’ Coming to Valley

0 0 0 0

VIENNA, Ohio — The B-17 Aluminum Overcast, better known as “The Flying Fortress,” will be on display at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Sept. 7 to 10.

The plane is considered one of the greatest military airplanes built and one of the best-known aircraft types of the World War II era.

Hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 117 and the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum in Warren, the plane’s visit there will allow people to “Join the Flight” and experience the aircraft from the air and from the ground.

Built in 1945, the B-17 was delivered to the Army Air Corps too late to see active service in World War II. It was later donated to the EAA Aviation Foundation in 1981 with the provision that the historic aircraft be maintained in airworthy condition.

In 1994, after spending a decade on display at the EAA AirVenture Museum in Oshkosh, Wis., the plane began making national tours visiting communities and providing residents with an up-close and personal look at this bit of military history.

Mission flights will be scheduled each morning and the ground tours will take place in the afternoon.

Tickets for the plane ride range from $409 to $475. Admission for the ground tour is $10 for individuals and $20 for families. Military veterans, active duty members and children (ages 7 and under with a paying adult) will be admitted free.

To book a flight call 800 359 6217 or visit www.EAA.org/B17.

