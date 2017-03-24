Hollywood Gaming to Expand Gaming Floor, add 50 VLTs

0 0 0 0

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course will expand its gaming floor, allowing for the installation of 50 new video lottery terminals, the company has announced.

Construction is expected to begin Monday and be completed by June. The expansion will also include a high-limit area near the Rodeo Drive gift shop. When the project is complete, the rasino will have 1,030 video lottery terminals.

“We’re very excited to expand our gaming floor and offer a wider array of product to our customers,” said the racino’s general manager, Mike Galle, in a release. “This expansion to the gaming floor will not only add to the excitement of our property, but will also provide a comfortable area for our high-limit players.”

The expansion will be the racino’s third since opening in 2014. In 2015, the gaming floor was expanded to allow for 200 more VLTs and a year later, a smoking patio with 73 VLTs was added.

Among the new video lottery games will be Lock it Link, Son of Kronos, Jackpot Inferno and Buffalo Gold.

