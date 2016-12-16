Through 11 Months, Home Sales Ahead of 2015

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Sales of houses in the three-county area are running 2.4% ahead of last year, newly released data show.

During the first 11 months of 2016, real estate agents and brokers in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties sold a combined 5,210 houses, according to the monthly reports from the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors. That compares to 5,090 units sold during the same period last year.

YCAR and the Warren Area Board of Realtors provide their monthly sales information for regional reporting.

Through the first 11 months of this year, all three counties are ahead of last year’s sales, although just barely in the case of Mahoning County, which saw its November sales fall from a year earlier. Houses sold in Mahoning County in November totaled 191 units, down 3.0% from 197 a year earlier as well as from 229 in October.

Meanwhile, Trumbull and Columbiana counties experienced gains last month compared to last November. In Trumbull, sales were up 15.0%, 176 units sold compared with 153 in November 2015, but down from October’s 196. In Columbiana, 80 houses were sold in November, 9.6% higher than the 73 sold a year earlier and up from the 69 sold in October.

Year-to-date, 1,899 houses were sold in Trumbull compared with the 1,829 sold during the first 11 months of 2015, a 3.8% gain. In Columbiana, the year-over-year gain was 4.6%, 773 units sold through last month compared with 739 a year earlier.

In Mahoning County, 2,538 houses were sold during the first 11 months of the year, up just 0.6% from a year earlier.

Average sale prices in all three counties last month were up from November 2015, according to the monthly reports.

In Mahoning County, the average sale price in November was $117,275, up from $98,857 a year earlier and from $110,804 in October.

In Trumbull County, the average sale price last month was $93,141, up from $86,885 a year ago but down from $95,121 in October.

The average sale price in Columbiana County last month was $103,451, up from $99,110 in November 2015 but down from $115,980 in October.

