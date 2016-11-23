Home Savings Foundation Donates $100K to United Way

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Only a few short weeks after pledging a $40,000 gift to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, the Home Savings Charitable Foundation is giving an additional $100,000 for the organization’s annual fundraising campaign.

The announcement was made Tuesday evening before a Thanksgiving dinner at St. Dominic’s Church for the students and parents in United Way’s Success After 6 program at Youngstown Community School and Taft Elementary School.

Of the campaign’s $2.8 million goal, 65% has been raised, said United Way President Bob Hannon. Much of United Way’s efforts in recent years has been on providing educational support to students in the area, including the Success After 6 and its companion program, Success By 6.

“United Way works to end America’s education crisis,” Hannon said. “This generous donation will be instrumental in supporting the success of these early childhood education programs as well as help fund essential emergency service to those in need.”

Success After 6, started in 2015, is a program providing students with tutoring, food and health screenings, as well as opportunities for parents to get involved with their children’s schooling. Between the two schools, nearly 700 students are enrolled in the programs, of which 200 take part in the after-school programs. The programs are designed to close the achievement gap and increase parental involvement schools. The YMCA of Youngstown helps run the Youngstown Community School’s Program and Mahoning County Educational Service Center runs the Taft Elementary program.

“Part of the goal is to bring the community into the school,” Hannon explained. “Once people in the community see how great our kids are, and our families, they want to get behind us and support us.”

The United Way helps fund additional programs aimed at young people and education in Mahoning Valley, including Success by 6, Dolly Parton Imaginary Library, Stuff the Bus and Young Women’s Mentorship.

“We’ve been a long-time supporter of the United Way and we’ve redoubled our efforts this year,” said Gary Small, president of Home Savings and Loan Co. and chairman of this year’s United Way campaign. “Programs like this provide a significant positive impact on our communities and we’re honored to be part of the movement toward providing a bright future for the children and families in the communities we serve. … We are hoping that this additional donation will enable the United Way to continue to enhance the program and expand it to other communities.”

Pictured: United Way President Bob Hannon, Home Savings & Loan Co. President and CEO Gary Small and Garry Mrozek, president of Hometown Pharmacies and chairman of United Way’s annual campaign.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.