Home Savings Foundation Donates to Ballet Western Reserve

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Ballet Western Reserve has received a $15,000 donation from the Home Savings Charitable Foundation that will be used to implement a broad-based marketing plan.

Sabrina Shapiro, president of Ballet Western Reserve’s board of directors, says the organization is overhauling its website and enhancing its social media presence on multiple platforms.

Home Savings Foundation also is the lead sponsor of Ballet Western Reserve’s original production of the storybook ballet “The Wizard of Oz,” which will be performed Nov. 18-19 at Powers Auditorium.

“Because of the foundation’s incredible generosity, our family friendly, affordable show will feature new sets, new costumes, and exciting special effects, including a wicked witch and monkey who will literally fly across the stage,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Since 1998, the Home Savings Charitable Foundation has provided nearly 14 million in support to communities served by Home Savings.

Pictured: Ava Shapiro, Sabrina Shapiro, Frank Hierro, Mahoning Valley president of Home Savings & Loan Co., and Alexandra Popovich.

