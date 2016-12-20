Home Savings Foundation Donates to Trumbull United Way

0 0 3 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Home Savings Charitable Foundation has donated $3,000 toward United Way of Trumbull County’s 2017 annual campaign, Ginny Pasha and Trish Mohan announced Monday.

“We work to improve lives by mobilizing community resources that effectively address health and human service needs,” Pasha, president of United Way, said in a prepared statement.

“Through our annual campaign, United Way of Trumbull County is able to positively impact individuals and families through our Reading Great by 8 Initiative, our Partnership for Financial Empowerment and through 40 programs and services delivered by 23 agencies.”

“We are proud to support United Way of Trumbull County as they help to create a world where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, income stability and healthy lives,” added Mohan, interim director of Home Savings Charitable Foundation, in her prepared statement.

Pictured : Christine Cope, resource development manager, United Way of Trumbull County; Colleen Miller, retail manager, Home Savings McDonald office; Traci Vigorito, retail manager, Home Savings Howland office; Ginny Pasha, president and CEO, United Way of Trumbull County; and Andrew Nemergut, retail manager, Home Savings Eastwood office.

