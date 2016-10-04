Home Savings Names Bushway Its Marketing Director

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Home Savings and Loan Co. has named Kathy Bushway, formerly marketing and communications director at FirstMerit Bank, its director of marketing.

FirstMerit was acquired by Huntington Bank last summer.

Bushway will lead the efforts of Home Savings and its holding company, United Community Financial Corp., in brand and marketing strategy, product management, and media and public relations, Small said.

“Kathy brings a strong expertise in marketing and leading acquisitions communications that will be instrumental during this time of growth for Home Savings,” Gary Small, president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.

Bushway, a native of Sebring who has 30 years of experience in marketing and communications, earned her baccalaureate in journalism at Kent State University and her MBA at Malone University. Twenty of her 30 years in marketing have been with financial institutions, most recently as senior vice president and marketing director at FirstMerit.

