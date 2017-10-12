Home Savings Opens Wealth Management Office

0 0 3 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Home Savings Bank today announced the opening of its wealth management office in Canfield.

The office, 4137 Boardman Canfield Road, is the bank’s first one in the Mahoning Valley dedicated to wealth management.

The staff includes Karen S. Cohen, a certified public accountant and trust officer; Christine Wray and Tammy Jorgensen, both private banking officers, and Tami Calko, private banking associate.

Services provided at the wealth management office include estate, trust and retirement planning, private banking, investment services and individual retirement accounts.

Home Savings will mark the grand opening of the office with a ribbon cutting Oct. 31.

