Home Savings Pays for Parking Meters at YSU
By Blank | August 21, 2017

August 21, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — For the sixth year in a row, Home Savings Bank is welcoming students and faculty back to Youngstown State University this week by paying for all the parking meters surrounding the campus.

In announcing the promotion, Home Savings described it as, “Still parking like you are at Home.

“As a local bank, we want the faculty and students of YSU to know how important they are to us,” says Kathy Bushway, senior vice president and director of marketing. “We had such a great response from the university and the community when we did this the past five years, we are continuing the tradition.

Free parking began this morning and will continue through Friday. The first day of classes at YSU is Wednesday.

