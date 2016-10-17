House Sales on Par with 2015 in 3-County Region

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Sales this year of single-family houses in the tri-county area through the first nine months of 2016 remain on par with a year ago, despite declines in all three counties last month.

Year-to-date, 621 houses have been sold through September in Columbiana County, up 6.0% from 586 a year earlier. In Mahoning County, 2,108 units were sold during the first nine months of 26, up 1.3% from the 2080 sold during the comparable period in 2015. In Trumbull County, 1,523 units were sold through September, up 1.5% from the 1,501 sold through September of last year.

Cumulatively, 4,224 houses were sold though September in the three counties, compared with 4,195 during the first nine months of 2015.

Sales of houses in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in September were off from 2015’s totals for the month, the latest data from the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Warren Area Board of Realtors show.

In Columbiana County, 74 houses were sold in September, down from 88 a year earlier, a decline of 15.9%. In Mahoning County, units sold last month totaled 242, off 2.8% from the 249 sold in September 2015. Sales in Trumbull County totaled 169 units in September compared with 180 sold in September 2015, a 6.1% drop.

Total sales in the three counties last month totaled 485 units, down from 517 in September 2015, or a 6.2% decline.

In August, 83 units were sold in Columbiana County, 260 in Mahoning County and 169 in Trumbull County, for a total of 534.

The average selling price for a house in Columbiana County in September was $120,953, up from $94,372 a year earlier and from $109,779 in August. In Mahoning County, the average selling price during September was $109,523, up slightly from $109,482 in September 2015 and down from $124,275 in August.

Trumbull County’s average selling price in September was $94,519, down from $97,705 a year earlier and from $100,748 in August.

