How to Get the Most For Your Social Media Needs

0 0 0 0

898 Marketing in Canfield, 23 Lisbon St., is a strategic marketing and creative consultancy delivering accountable business development campaigns with a relentless commitment to brand growth and digital innovation.

The company has proven that customized strategic marketing plans incorporating traditional, video, digital, mobile and social tactics do not have to be costly for small and medium-size businesses to be effective.



In addition to crafting custom marketing direction designed to achieve business objectives, 898 Marketing serves as a network of resources, including its in-house video production team, TV Eye Productions, and analytics division, Embark Data.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.