Getting Ahead

:
Howard Friend Named to Ohio Vets Hall of Fame
By Blank | October 20, 2017

October 20, 2017
Retired educator Howard Friend is one of 20 military veterans who will be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Nov. 9 in Columbus. Friend, 91, graduated from high school on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He was drafted into the Army and sent to Florida for 17 weeks of infantry training. As he remembers, “The Battle of the Bulge had started in Europe, and there was no question where we were going to go.” Following the war, he graduated from Mount Union College. His career in education culminated with the appointment as the first superintendent of what was then the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School.

