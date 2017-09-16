Getting Ahead

:
Hugar Takes Helm at Sharon Regional Health System
By Blank | September 16, 2017

September 16, 2017
Joseph S. Hugar is the newly named president of Sharon Regional Health System. Hugar, a native of Franklin, Pa., previously was president and CEO of Holy Family Medical Center and Presence Life Connections in the Chicago area. He has held senior leadership positions at Kindred Healthcare in New England and HealthSouth in Pennsylvania. He earned his master of science in health services administration from Gannon University in Erie, Pa.

