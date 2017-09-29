Getting Ahead

:
Hughes Named Ohio Living Park Visit Board President
By Blank | September 29, 2017

September 29, 2017
Tiffany F. Hughes has been appointed president of the Ohio Living Park Vista Board of Directors. She holds a doctorate in aging studies and has been a member of the board since 2015. Hughes is an assistant professor of gerontology at Youngstown State University. She will serve as board president until June 2019. She was integral in bringing Project Vibe, which promotes balance and reduces fall risks among older adults, to Park Vista.

