Humphries to Be Inducted into Magazine’s Hall of Fame

Tom Humphries, president and CEO of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber, will be inducted Nov. 2 into the 2017 class of Cleveland Magazine’s Community Leader Business Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland. Humphries is the first Mahoning Valley businessman to be recognized by the magazine since 2005. “I am truly honored not only to be among the prestigious group being inducted this year, but also to be part of an institution that has recognized hundreds of business leaders and visionaries,” he says. Humphries will retire from the chamber Dec. 31 after having served as president and CEO for 20 years

