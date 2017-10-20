Getting Ahead

:
Humphries to Be Inducted into Magazine’s Hall of Fame
By Blank | October 20, 2017

October 20, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

Tom Humphries, president and CEO of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber, will be inducted Nov. 2 into the 2017 class of Cleveland Magazine’s Community Leader Business Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland. Humphries is the first Mahoning Valley businessman to be recognized by the magazine since 2005. “I am truly honored not only to be among the prestigious group being inducted this year, but also to be part of an institution that has recognized hundreds of business leaders and visionaries,” he says. Humphries will retire from the chamber Dec. 31 after having served as president and CEO for 20 years

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio