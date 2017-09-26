Humtown Renews Lease with CCPA After One Year

0 0 0 0

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Humtown Pattern Co. renewed its lease Monday with the Columbiana County Port Authority for its building at 120 Industry St., in World Trade Park, just outside Leetonia.

One year ago, after the company, also known as Humtown Products, moved into the former network operations center, the port authority assisted it in retrofitting the building in lieu of rent. Updates included installing new doors, removing walls, plumbing, electrical and HVAC work.

Humtown produces sand cores and molds for the foundry industry, and specializes in 3-D sand printing, high-accuracy scanning and inspection.

The terms of the one-year lease, effective Oct. 1, call for Humtown to pay $7.50 per square foot for the 2,824 square feet of industrial space and $10 per square foot for the 230 square feet of office space. Humtown downsized its office space from 388 square feet last year to 230 square feet.

“They’ve been a great tenant and they’ve been great to work with,” the port authority’s executive director, Penny Traina, said.

The board also renewed the leases of several tenants at its building 1250 St. George St. They include BPI Inc., Ohio Valley Herbal Products, Heritage Transport, Heritage Thermal Services, Patterson Process Equipment, Precision Finning & Bending and Shamrock Enterprises.

Most modifications in the leases reflect a 5-cent per square foot increase as well as a 5-cent increase for utility charges, Traina explained.

In other business, the port authority, in partnership with NAI Spring Commercial Realty and Ohio River Corridor, will hold a half-day seminar Nov. 8 to discuss job growth along the Ohio River. The event, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will take place at the East Liverpool Country Club.

The Ohio River lies directly between Shell’s cracker plant under construction near Monaca, Pa. and the proposed cracker plant project in Belmont County, Ohio. Traina said the port authority is working to address the impact of these two projects n Columbiana County.

“Our focus this year has been on marketing the Ohio River corridor so this [seminar] will help us attract businesses along the Ohio River from Monaca down to Marietta, Ohio,” Traina said.

Speakers and panelists will include private and public entities and will address the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities of the river corridor.

The port authority will send invitations in the upcoming weeks to companies that may have a significant impact on the Ohio River, she said. “We are looking at those entities to attract business to Columbiana County.”

Pictured: Aerial view of Humtown Products in Leetonia.

