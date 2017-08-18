Huntington Bank to Give Away 1,000 Backpacks

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Huntington Bank is giving away nearly 1,000 backpacks throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties to help children get ready for the upcoming school year.

The giveaway, announced this morning during a press event, is part of Huntington’s annual backpack initiative in partnership with the United Way, WFMJ and Great Clips “Stuff the Bus” program.

“For more than a century and a half, Huntington Bank has worked day-by-day and year-by-year to enrich the lives of the less fortunate in our communities,” said Huntington Bank’s regional president, William C. Shivers. “We proudly continue our initiative with the United Way to ensure that — in the face of ever rising costs — local families have the supplies for their children to prosper this school year. Absolutely nothing is more important than building the foundation for a bright future for our youth.”

Huntington Bank has been partnering with local nonprofits for seven years to distribute backpacks to low- and moderate-income children as they get ready to go back to school, Shivers noted.

“Stuff the Bus is a great partnership that allows us to impact children in our entire Valley,” said Bob Hannon, president of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. “All of the United Ways try our best to help students prepare for back to school, but we can’t do it alone. We are so thankful to these partners for stepping up and making a real difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Pictured at top: Jim Micsky, Mercer County United Way; Cindy Rogers, Trumbull County United Way; Bob Hannon, Mahoning Valley United Way; Sandy Upperman and Bill Shivers from Huntington Bank.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.