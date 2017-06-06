Idora Neighborhood Farmers Market Opens Today

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Idora Neighborhood Farmers Market opens at 4:30 p.m. today for the season. The market is at the corner of Glenwood and Sherwood avenues here.

The outdoor market will be held every Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 3.

The opening-day market is sponsored by Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, and the museum’s staff will be presenting science-based kids activities.

Vendors this year include Carol’s Homemade Baked Goods, Marcie’s Jams and More, Lady Buggs Farm, Jack’s Mountain Orchard, Amber Dawn, OH Baked, It’s the Sauce, Smokin’ Hogs Barbecue Base, Shelli’s Cookies, Zaney Pearl Farm, Pancake Maples, James Natural Products, The Dough House and more. Special guests on opening day include the Pop-Up Library and the Pathways Hub. The Big Green Thing food truck also will be parked at the market to offer a quick and healthy dinner option.

The Idora Neighborhood Farmers Market accepts the Ohio Direction card (EBT/food stamp cards), Women, Infants, and Children farmers market coupons and individual vendors accept Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons. In addition, the market can double purchases for individuals using a food stamp card up to $30 per market visit.



The Idora Neighborhood Farmers’ Market is hosted by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. For more information or to become a vendor, call Anthony Florig at 330 480 0423.

