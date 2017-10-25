Return to Idora Park Nov. 4 at Tyler Center

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Jim and Toni Amey didn’t set out to start a museum, but their collection of Idora Park artifacts has grown to be one of the most extensive of its kind. This fall, the Ameys will share The Idora Park Experience with visitors to the Tyler History Center.

Starting Nov. 4, the Youngstown Foundation Community History Gallery will host a portion of the Amey’s collection, including a car from the Baby Wildcat, a Tilt-A-Whirl car and signage, arcade games, posters, game prizes, souvenirs, and more. The exhibit will remain open through February of 2018.

Jim Amey spent a summer working on Idora’s midway. He and Toni Amey began collecting pieces of Idora’s past about 23 years ago. “What started out as trying to hold on to a little bit of my childhood slowly turned into an all-encompassing mission to not let this huge piece of the Mahoning Valley’s history die.” said Jim Amey in a news release.

A free open house at the center will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 4. Both the Idora Park exhibit and The People of the Mahoning Valley: Stories of Identity & Innovation will premiere on that day.

The History Center will have reduced admission pricing of $2 for adults, $1.50 for senior citizens and college students and $1 for children through Nov. 17. Beginning Nov.18, admission will be $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and college students, and $5 for children. This pricing includes a same day visit to Memories of Christmas Past at The Arms Family Museum.

For more information about the Mahoning Valley Historical Society and its two museum sites, visit MahoningHistory.org or call 330 743 2589.

