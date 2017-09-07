‘Ignite Your Brand’ at Sept. 21 Trade Show

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Anyone who had or is considering buying promotional products and apparel for his company is invited to attend the free “Ignite Your Brand Road Show” luncheon and trade show Sept. 21.

The event, to be held at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, Austintown, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hundreds of ideas for growing your business will be presented, according to Brian Governor, senior account executive for sponsor Safeguard by Prime.

Participants can play the “Price is Right to win prizes, get free samples sent directly to you and win one of four trips to Las Vegas (preregistration is required).

Last year’s event attracted 25 vendors who displayed products that ranged from items as simple as a pen to a Bluetooth speaker. All were designed to have the name, logo or both of a company affixed or stamped on it.

To register for the event, visit this website.

Pictured at top: Steve Slimak and Alyssa Koval joined Brian Governor (center) at the 2016 “Ignite Your Brand” trade show.



