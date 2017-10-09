Innis Maggiore Appoints Nicolacakis Account Supervisor

0 0 0 0

Innis Maggiore, an advertising agency based in Canton, has appointed Jason Nicolacakis as account supervisor. He brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm, including global brand promotion work for automotive, building products and other product categories. Most recently he was a senior account manager at Hitchcock Fleming & Associates in Akron.

