Innovations Public Health Conference to be Held Nov. 21

WARREN, Ohio – The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley will host its Innovations 2.0 conference Nov. 21 at The Avalon Inn.

Registration for the conference begins at 8:15 a.m., with the first session beginning at 9 a.m. It ends at 2 p.m.

The annual conference discusses community health issues and potential solutions. Among this year’s speakers are U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and the president of the Health Policy Institute of Ohio, Amy Rohling McGee.

A full schedule, including session descriptions, is available at CFMV.org.

The deadline to register is Nov. 14 and can be completed through the Raymond John Wean Foundation’s website or by calling 330 743 5555. Tickets are $20. Group tickets are also available.

