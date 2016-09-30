Intersections Along Wick to Close Starting Monday

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Wick Avenue between the intersections of Wood Street and the Madison Avenue Expressway Eastbound Service Road will be closed beginning Monday until further notice, the city announced today.

The modifications are to facilitate work on the Wick Avenue Improvement Project. Ground was broken Sept. 15 on the long-awaited upgrade to the corridor heading into downtown.

Rayen Avenue will remain open for east and west traffic until further notice, as will east/west traffic on Wood Street. Southbound local traffic will be maintained during this phase of construction and sidewalks will remain open but may close periodically.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution in the project area.

The total project, which will run from McGuffey Avenue to Wood Street, will involve road and curb upgrades, sewer and water line replacements, placement of utility cables underground, and new lighting. It is expected to take about a year.

