Involta Unveils Data Center in Armstrong County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Involta LLC, which operates two facilities in Youngstown, this week unveiled its 40,000-square-foot-data center in Armstrong County, Pa.

The company, a provider of IT intelligence and end-to-end infrastructure, announced plans a year ago for theexpansion into western Pennsylvania with UPMC as the anchor tenant in the Northpointe Business Park.

The data center will house mission-critical computer systems and provide related managed services for other Involta clients from the Pittsburgh technology sector, according to a company news release.

“We are pleased to be opening our 15th data center and expanding our presence in Pennsylvania,” said Bruce Lehrman, Involta CEO. “With UPMC as anchor tenant, we’ve strengthened our position in the health-care market, where security, up-time confidentiality, integrity and availability are critical to success.”

Involta’s Northpointe facility consists of conditioned data center space, space, mechanical and electrical infrastructure, and office space for client and business continuity use. The data center has redundant capacity components and multiple independent distribution paths serving the computer equipment. Features include temperature and humidity controls, biometric security and 24/7/365 critical monitoring.

“Working with Involta has allowed us to decrease capital and operating costs while leveraging highly reliable and secure facilities to store our critical data. This strategy gives us the flexibility we need to manage UPMC’s rapid growth across the state,” said Ed McCallister, UPMC chief information officer, in a statement.

Pictured at the ribbon cutting on Wednesday, from left: Susan Sedrel, Lucas Mistelske, Ken Kremer, Jeff Szymanski and Christian Carmody from Involta; state Sen. Don White, Ed McCallister from UPMC; Bruce Lehrman, Jim Buie, Carl Gordulic, Mike Meloy, and Mike Vignato, all from Involta.



