JA of Mahoning Valley to Honor Supporters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Eight volunteers, donors and supporters will be honored Oct. 4 by Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley.

The honorees were selected for their contributions and leadership in supporting local programs and fostering the mission of JA to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy, said Michele Merkel, JA chapter president.

The recognition breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. tat Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business. Special guest speakers Kaci Carpenter, a freshman at College of Wooster, and Holly Carpenter, owner of Kasmer Insurance Agency, will speak on their personal experience and involvement in the JA Company Program.

Honorees include:

General Motors, UAW 1714 & UAW 1112 – Bowl-a-thon partner.

Kristine Rotunno with Modern Diagnostics Solutions – Whole School partner.

Talmer Bank & Trust – JA volunteer organization.

Sherry Creighton – educator, Canfield High School.

John Marino, formerly with Kent State University Trumbull – Past JA board member.

Gregg Warner – JA volunteer.

Holly Carpenter – JA company program volunteer.

Kaci Carpenter – JA company program student.

The event is free. Those interested in attending are asked to call Marcy Angelo at 330 539 5268.

Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley, founded in 1952, provides educational enrichment programs in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. The local chapter reaches 13,000 students in K-12 classrooms with financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs.



