JA Titan Competition to Take Place March 9

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley and Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration will host the eighth annual JA Titan Business Challenge competition March 9.

Thirty teams of high school students from 11 schools across Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Ashtabula Counties will participate in this year’s competition.

Designed for local high school junior and senior students, the competition is a business strategy tournament using the JA Titan program, an online business manufacturing simulation program. Each team acts as the senior management of their company and is responsible for developing business strategies and making decisions quarter by quarter.

Teams are paired with local business mentors for the first two rounds of the competition. They will compete for prizes — $500 for each student on the first place team, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.

The event will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. The online competition will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., when students will break for lunch and hear the keynote speaker, YSU President Jim Tressel. The competition will resume and the awards presentation will take place at 1 p.m. There is no cost for schools and students to participate and breakfast and lunch are provided.

This year’s participating high schools include Austintown Fitch, Bloomfield, Cardinal Mooney, Champion, Chaney STEM, Columbiana Career & Technical Center, Howland, Pymatuning Valley, Southern Local, Valley Christian Schools and Victory Christian Schools.

Event sponsors include the YSU Williamson College of Business Administration; William M. Neckerman Jr. Foundation; Denise and John York and the DeBartolo Corp.; Home Savings Charitable Foundation; Factset Revere; and the Cafaro Foundation.

Team sponsors include Associated School Employees Credit Union; Hill, Barth & King; Youngstown Lions Club; Cortland Bank; Hopestar LLC; Seven Seventeen Credit Union; Phantom Fireworks; Armstrong Cable; and Yurchyk & Davis.

