‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ Comes to Stage March 5

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Opera Western Reserve Young Artists will stage a production of Jack and the Beanstalk at 3 p.m. March 5 in Stambaugh Auditorium’s Tyler Grand Ballroom.

The show, adapted from music by The Pirates of Penzance creators Gilbert and Sullivan, features stage direction from Robert Pierce and musical direction from Jon Simsic. After the show, cast and crew will meet and interact with the audience.

Opera Western Reserve Young Artists perform at schools throughout Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. Among their regular programs is “Fun with Opera,” an interactive performance where students help create improvised scenarios for the troupe.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk are available now at the Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium, StambaughAuditorium.com or by phone at 330 259 0555.

