Jewish Community Center Takes Over Logan Swim Club

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown has assumed the operation and management of the Logan Swim and Tennis Club, 3245 Logan Way in Liberty Township, the center said.

The club will be renamed the Jewish Community Center Logan Campus when it opens in May.

“The Jewish Community Center is looking forward to implementing our mission by convening strategic partnerships with the North Side community,” said Michael Rawl, JCC executive director. “Adding the Logan Campus to The JCC’s offerings is an important centerpiece to the Beyachad Youth and Family initiative.”

Rawl said “beyachad,” the Hebrew word for “coming together,” remains an important aspect of JCC’s mission in developing relationships with the North Side and placing an emphasis on families.

Among the amenities at The Logan Swim and Tennis Club are a pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard and bocce courts, and a concessions stand. The new managers plan to make improvements to the club.

JCC, which operates its main campus at 505 Gypsy Lane, also announced it has reduced the price of a JCC family membership by $200, created new after-school programs such as the JCC School of Dance and the JCC School of Music, and JCC Swim Team.

Pictured: Swim meet at Logan Swim Club.

