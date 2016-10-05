Job Fair at Kent State Trumbull Oct. 13

0 0 0 0

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Kent State University at Trumbull will host its Fall Job Fair Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Classroom/Administration building, 4314 Mahoning Ave. NW.

In addition to connecting jobseekers with employers, the job fair also includes mock interviews and professional resume advice.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

Registration for interested companies is still open. For more information or to register, call Anthony Zampino at 330 675 7613

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.