July, 2007

0 0 0 0

It wasn’t long after Liberty Township resident Marc Dann was elected as Ohio Attorney General that things started to unravel for the politician. First came a story by former Tribune Chronicle reporter Steve Oravecz that pointed out the woman whom Dann raised as his daughter and other supporters received state jobs after he took office. The story prompted the attorney general to tell Oravecz to “go —— yourself” as Dann was leaving a fundraiser for presidential candidate Barack Obama. All the while, the news cameras were rolling.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.