Kent State Establishes Brain Health Research Institute

KENT, Ohio – The Kent State University Board of Trustees voted this week to create the Brain Health Research Institute, providing new support for existing research programs at the university and allowing researchers to collaborate between departments, colleges and campuses.

More than 50 faculty members are involved in brain health research at the university, making it one of Kent State’s largest research fields. Researchers recently were awarded a $3.5 million grant to study mindfulness-based programs to reduce high blood pressure and a $440,000 grant to study Alzheimer’s disease.

Kent State is ranked as the top institution in the country for publishing research on memory and learning and as one of the top three universities for research on trauma and post-traumatic stress.

The trustees also approved the College of Arts and Science to create the Environmental Studies baccalaureate degree. The program will be administered by the department of geography and offered at the main and Stark campuses.

