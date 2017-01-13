Kent State Site Receives Landmark Status

0 0 0 0

KENT, Ohio – The U.S. Department of the Interior has designated the Kent State University May 4, 1970, site as a national historic landmark.

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell announced the designation Thursday. The site joins more than 2,500 historic places so designated and was among 24 sites newly named by Jewell.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of May 4, 1970, this recognition compels us to fully claim our status as a global resource and convener of the world’s most critical conversations on peace and conflict resolution,” said Kent State President Beverly Warren. “We are indebted to the team whose tireless commitment resulted in a successful National Historic Landmark application, ensuring the story and lessons of May 4 are regarded and remembered in perpetuity.”

On May 4, 1970, Kent State found itself in the international spotlight after a student protest against the Vietnam War and the presence of the Ohio National Guard on campus ended in tragedy. Guardsmen shot and killed four students and wounded nine others.

The site covers 17.4 acres of the Kent State campus, comprising the Commons, Blanket Hill, the Prentice Hall parking lot and the Practice Field. The site was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.

“The shootings at Kent State on May 4, 1970, were a singular, unexpected, event,” said Laura Davis, Kent State professor emerita of English and founding director of Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center. “At the same time, they are part of a fabric that includes the Boston Massacre, Wounded Knee and Edmund Pettus Bridge. The Department of the Interior recognizes such enduring places as National Historic Landmarks so that people can make meaning during their own times of the broad patterns in U.S. history.”

Davis was a freshman on campus during the 1970 events. Working with university and community members, she co-led the creation of the May 4 Visitors Center, dedicated in 2013, as well as an audio-guided walking tour of the May 4 historic site, dedicated during the 40th anniversary.

Historic sites are not typically granted National Historic Landmark status until they reach at least 50 years old. The Kent State Board of Trustees requested that its nomination be considered in time for the 50th commemoration of the shooting in 2020.

