Kravitz Deli Opens Two New Locations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – As Kravitz Delicatessen celebrates its 77th anniversary, the restaurant has opened two new locations in the Youngstown area.

The deli opened a space in the new Canfield branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley Sept. 6 and on Sept. 21, the restaurant opened at the Garden Café in the D.D. and Velma Davis Center at Fellows Riverside Gardens.

The Garden Café deli will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Monday. The Canfield Library restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We are using our expertise in retail to expand our business into locations that have both a retail and a catering side,” said owner Jack Kravitz in a release.

Kravtiz’s Inspired Catering, launched last year, is the exclusive caterer for the Poland and Canfield libraries, the Davis Center and Temple El Emeth.

Among the menu items at the new locations are soups, salads, milkshakes, the restaurant’s traditional reubens and sandwiches. New to the menu are stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches, with customizable bread, cheese and filling options that include meatloaf, bacon, grilled onion and peanut butter.

Inspired Catering, Kravitz notes, offers higher-end menu items including prime rib, shrimp cocktails, phyllo pastries and several vegan options.

Kravitz’s annual Oktoberfest celebration at its flagship location in Liberty begins Oct. 7 with a fish fry and runs throughout the first weekend of the month. Saturday’s schedule includes music by Polka Revolution and Phil Yan, along with a menu of bratwurst, potato pancakes and stuffed cabbage. The celebration concludes Oct. 9 with a Bavarian brunch and music from the Saxon Club Brass Band.

For more information, contact Jack Kravitz at 330 519 6875 or kbagels1@gmail.com.

