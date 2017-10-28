Getting Ahead

LaGuardia Reappointed to EGCC Board of Trustees
October 28, 2017
JoAnn M. LaGuardia, president of LM Cases in Youngstown,  has been reappointed by Gov. John R. Kasich to the Eastern Gateway Community College Board of Trustees. Her new term of the EGCC board began Oct. 24 and ends Oct. 16, 2022. A resident of Poland, LaGuardia is a graduate of Youngstown State University with a degree in accounting and finance. She and her husband established LM Cases in 1985. The company employs 20 at its manufacturing plant in the Salt Springs Business Park.

