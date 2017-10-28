LaGuardia Reappointed to EGCC Board of Trustees

0 0 0 0

JoAnn M. LaGuardia, president of LM Cases in Youngstown, has been reappointed by Gov. John R. Kasich to the Eastern Gateway Community College Board of Trustees. Her new term of the EGCC board began Oct. 24 and ends Oct. 16, 2022. A resident of Poland, LaGuardia is a graduate of Youngstown State University with a degree in accounting and finance. She and her husband established LM Cases in 1985. The company employs 20 at its manufacturing plant in the Salt Springs Business Park.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.