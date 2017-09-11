Land Cleared for GetGo Project 3 Years in Making

0 0 9 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Land at the corners of U.S. Route 224, Southern Boulevard, and California Avenue is now clear to make way for a new Giant Eagle GetGo at the site.

The project has been years in the making, noted Kristen Beniston, director of zoning and development for Boardman Township. “The project went through our site plan in early 2016,” she said, and was first announced in 2014.

Zoning permits have not been issued for the site yet, but demolition on buildings began several weeks ago.

The project calls for combining several parcels into one, Beniston said.

Kutlick Realty LLC, Boardman, leased the property for the GetGo. Cortland Bank is financing the project, according to signs posted at the site.

Meanwhile, land at the former Kmart site on U.S. Route 224 is now clear and readied for new development. The retail shopping center closed last year, and demolition on that building started in June.

Developers of the 10-acre property have told The Business Journal that it’s their intention to maintain a retail presence there, noting its one of the prime commercial lots along the busiest commercial thoroughfare in Mahoning County.

Other projects along the busy corridor include an expansion of the Shell True North service plaza at 224 and South Avenue, Beniston said.

