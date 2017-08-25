Awards & Events

:
Last Call Today for 25 Under 35 Nominations
By Blank | August 25, 2017

August 25, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The deadline to submit an application for nominations for the 25 Under 35 Awards is today.

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, will present the awards that recognize the best and brightest young professionals at a ceremony set for 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Three honorees will be distinguished as MVP Award winners. All honorees, including the top three, are selected by a small committee, formed by MVYP and the Community Foundation, based upon professional and service categories.

Nominees must be between the ages of 21 and 35 and may not exceed 35 years of age on Aug. 31. Nominees must live and/or work primarily in Columbiana, Mahoning or Trumbull counties.

Applications for the 25 Under 35 Awards are available by CLICKING HERE

For more information, contact Rose Shaffer Saborse at 330 207 2635 or Rachael Chacon from the Community Foundation.

